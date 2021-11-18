Man stabbed to death outside restaurant on West Central

Nov. 18—A man was found fatally stabbed Wednesday night outside a Dion's in Northwest Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies saw a man who appeared to be unconscious at the Dion's at Central and Coors NW.

"As a deputy got closer, he noticed the individual had been stabbed and was unresponsive," he said. "He called (Albuquerque police) dispatch and officers were sent to his location."

The man was pronounced dead soon after.

DeAguero said the area will be closed as police investigate. He gave no other details.