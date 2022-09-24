Man stabbed to death overnight. Fresno Police investigate city’s 42nd homicide of year

A man was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in downtown Fresno.

Officers responded after midnight near the ARCO gas station at P and Divisadero streets, Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said.

Officers found a man in his early 20s with a stab wound. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center a few blocks away where he was pronounced dead.

Ruiz said there is an “individual detained who may be involved.”

It is not known what led up to the stabbing. Homicide detectives are investigating the violent crime.

Officers were looking for witnesses and canvassing for surveillance cameras.

The homicide was the 42nd this year in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.