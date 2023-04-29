Man stabbed to death after physical fight, Ocala police say

A person has died after a stabbing early Saturday morning, the Ocala Police Department said.

According to a news release, police received the call around 12:45 a.m. of a stabbing near the 2000 block of Northwest 7th Street.

First responders and police officers found one person with stab wounds, who was then transported to a hospital.

Investigators said the person later died from their injuries.

Ocala police said detectives learned there was a physical fight between two people, but this is an isolated incident, and there is no public threat.

Because of the ongoing investigation, police have not released any suspect or victim information yet.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

See a map of the scene below:

