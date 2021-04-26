Man stabbed to death protecting teen, her mom in grocery store attack, Illinois cops say

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

A man was killed Friday after he intervened when a grocery store customer attacked a juvenile girl and her mother, Illinois police say.

Police in Berwyn, a suburb of Chicago, are calling 32-year-old Humberto Guzman “a true hero” for stepping in to protect the 14-year-old girl and her mom.

The girl went to Valle’s Produce to visit her mother, who works as a cashier at the store. She walked to her mom’s checkout lane and asked about the price of an item, when a customer accused her of cutting in line.

She told the man, later identified as Fernando Barrios, she was not cutting, but he became argumentative and then physical with the 14-year-old.

“The male then attacked the young girl, punching her several times in the face area,” police say. “The cashier came out from behind the checkout counter and attempted to protect her daughter when the alleged suspect struck the mother in the left ear and head area.”

Guzman got in the middle of the attack to protect the girl and her mother. Barrios began walking toward the exit before returning and approaching Guzman.

Barrios removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed Guzman several times in the chest and torso, according to police. The suspect then fled the store as a cashier and other individuals chased after him.

A second good Samaritan, identified by police as Kevin Landau, was stabbed as he tried to stop Barrios, officers said. He suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Guzman was pronounced dead at little over an hour after the attack at an area hospital.

“This is a tragic incident in which a good Samaritan, a true hero, placed himself into danger in an effort to protect a teenage child and her mother,” police said.

Barrios, 30, was caught by officers a couple blocks away from the store. He was charged with murder and attempted murder and is being held in jail without bond, CBS Chicago reported.

Barrios said during his court appearance Saturday “he had no choice” in stabbing the men, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

“I believe I was being attacked by the male employees,” he told the judge, the newspaper reported.

‘Hero’ kid gifted shield from Captain America after saving his sister from dog attack

Man plays dead at I-40 exit waiting for good Samaritan — then stabs him, NC cops say

Driver in deadly crash steals truck of Good Samaritan who tried to help, Texas cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged in deadly stabbing of 'true hero' at Berwyn store

    Berwyn police said a good Samaritan was stabbed to death while trying to stop an angry customer from attacking a teenage girl at Valle's Produce Friday morning.

  • Doing This Indoors Won't Keep You Safe From COVID, New Study Says

    For over a year now, protecting yourself from COVID has involved wearing a face mask, socially distancing yourself from others by six feet, and avoiding crowds, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines. And even as the number of vaccinations across the U.S. continues to increase, many states still have public health precautions to protect those still susceptible. But a new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that one widely practiced health precaution won't actually keep you safe from COVID when you're indoors. Read on to see what the researchers found could still be putting the public in danger, and for more on why your shots might not protect you, check out Dr. Fauci Says This Is How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated. Social distancing indoors won't keep you safe from COVID. The study, which was recently peer-reviewed and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science of the United States of America, comes from a pair of researchers at MIT who set out to quantify the exposure risks presented by COVID when indoors. After considering factors such as crowd size, mask use, the amount of time spent indoors, vaccination levels, air circulation, and activity such as speaking or singing, results showed that practicing social distancing inside provided practically no protection from the spread of the virus."We argue there really isn't much of a benefit to the six-foot rule, especially when people are wearing masks," Martin Z. Bazant, PhD, one of the study's authors that teaches chemical engineering and applied mathematics at MIT, said during an interview with CNBC. "It really has no physical basis because the air a person is breathing while wearing a mask tends to rise and comes down elsewhere in the room, so you're more exposed to the average background than you are to a person at a distance." Results show that people are "as safe at six feet as you are at 60 feet" apart while indoors. Bazant explains that current public health guidelines have focused on the wrong elements that would actually keep people safe. "This emphasis on distancing has been really misplaced from the very beginning," Bazant told CNBC, saying that "the CDC or [World Health Organization] WHO have never really provided justification for it." Instead, most of their recommendations for capacity control and spacing are based on how particles could be spread while coughing or sneezing, despite that most people who spread the virus are asymptomatic."The distancing isn't helping you that much and it's also giving you a false sense of security because you're as safe at six feet as you are at 60 feet if you're indoors. Everyone in that space is at roughly the same risk, actually," he pointed out. And for more on where you shouldn't be after getting your shots, The CDC Is Warning You to Avoid This One Place, Even If You're Vaccinated. The study's authors argue guidelines should be focusing on time spent inside, not capacity. The study also pointed out that while indoor capacity restrictions may help keep people from bumping up against one another, it's actually the amount of time spent in the space that increases the risk of infection. According to their projections, even as many as 20 people inside a smaller space could be safe if capped to about a minute. However, the same group spending hours inside would vastly increase their likelihood of catching COVID."What our analysis continues to show is that many spaces that have been shut down in fact don't need to be. Oftentimes the space is large enough, the ventilation is good enough, the amount of time people spend together is such that those spaces can be safely operated even at full capacity and the scientific support for reduced capacity in those spaces is really not very good," Bazant told CNBC. "I think if you run the numbers, even right now for many types of spaces you'd find that there is not a need for occupancy restrictions." The study's authors agree that outdoor mask use policies could be dropped in most cases. While his study may focus on indoor transmission risk, Bazant still responded to a question about social distancing and wearing masks outdoors as a safety precaution. He said that without the dangers created by low ventilation, there were only certain instances where it would be a problem."If you look at the airflow outside, the infected air would be swept away and very unlikely to cause transmission. There are very few recorded instances of outdoor transmission," he explained. "Crowded spaces outdoor could be an issue, but if people are keeping a reasonable distance of three feet outside, I feel pretty comfortable with that even without masks frankly." And for more on what future precautions might look like, Pfizer's CEO Just Said How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine.

  • Liz Cheney says Trump is no longer in charge of GOP

    The House GOP Conference chair says Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are now the party's leaders.

  • Post office scandal: Ex-boss quits director jobs after scandal

    Paula Vennells steps down from Dunelm and Morrisons after an IT scandal which saw workers wrongfully convicted.

  • John Travolta Shares Moving Advice About Grief Nearly a Year After Kelly Preston’s Death

    “Living in mourning is something personal.”

  • Cop seen punching teen and throwing him to the ground

    After the 17-year-old yelled at the cop for punching him in the head, the officer responded, "Don't make me hurt you more."

  • Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested

    Delaware State Police have arrested a man after a police officer and an elderly couple were assaulted early Sunday morning in Delmar, Sussex County. Police say the officer is fighting for his life.

  • Norway's prime minister gets COVID-19 vaccine

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has received her first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, her office said on Monday. Four other cabinet ministers were also vaccinated, all receiving the vaccine produced by Moderna, the office said in a statement. Norway's ministers of foreign affairs, industry, defence and international development were all vaccinated on Monday.

  • There's a Much Deeper Meaning Behind 'Minari' Than Viewers Realize

    The title is as poetic as the award-winning film.

  • Amazon Rolls Out IP Accelerator For SMBs In Canada

    Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has rolled out the Intellectual Property Accelerator (IP Accelerator) in Canada for convenient and cost-effective trademark procurement, brand protection, infringing goods tackling by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Amazon's stores and the broader marketplace. IP Accelerator directly connected Canadian SMB owners with a curated network of local law firms charging lower, pre-negotiated rates on key services, offering SMBs access to expert legal and general IP advice. The participating firms include Bereskin & Parr LLP, Brouillette Legal Inc., Chari Prenol Slaney & Turco, Clancy PC, JZC Intellectual Property Law, Kestenberg Siegal Lipkus LLP, Palmer IP, and Ridout & Maybee LLP. IP Accelerator was rolled out in the U.S. in 2019 and has expanded to Europe, Japan, India, and Canada. SMBs recompense their law firm for the work completed at lower, pre-negotiated rates. Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.01% at 3,340.52 in the premarket session on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAlphabet's Wing In Pursuit FAA Relaxations For Drone FlightGoogle, Amazon Hike Lobbying Efforts Amid Growing Antitrust Probe: Bloomberg© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Gritty Crime Drama Is Now the #4 Movie on Netflix

    Olmos stars as Montoya Santana, a Mexican-American who was put in juvenile hall after committing a series of crimes as a teenager. Years later, when he is finally released from prison, he realizes that the life...

  • An experimental gene therapy was little Alissa's only hope. Now, instead of certain death, she faces an uncertain future.

    A scientific vision for decades, gene therapy is finally becoming more common in the U.S., fueling optimism for the treatment of rare diseases.

  • Teen was sitting in a car when he was fatally shot, SC coroner says

    Two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting, the coroner’s office said.

  • The ‘Half Glass of Wine’ Marriage Trick Cut Fights (& Poor Communication) in Half

    If I were to mock up a list of household priorities in a pandemic, honestly, it would go something like this: kids, work, food, sleep, marriage. But it goes without saying, pandemic or not, putting your...

  • Best Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week

    Last week was slightly downbeat for Wall Street on talks of a capital gain tax hike.

  • Albert Breer names LB Jamin Davis as sleeper first-round pick for Raiders

    Albert Breer names LB Jamin Davis as sleeper first-round pick for Raiders

  • Sen. Manchin favors smaller infrastructure bill

    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said he opposes using a maneuver that would enable his party to pass U.S. President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal without Republican support.The moderate West Virginia Democrat told CNN he favors a smaller and "more targeted" bill.With the Senate chamber split 50-50 between Biden's party and rival Republicans, Democrats such as Manchin from conservative states hold the power to block the president's agenda.Most legislation requires 60 votes to advance in the 100-seat Senate, but a process called "budget reconciliation" allows some bills to become law with a simple majority, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.That was how Democrats were able to realize a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package in the face of unified Republican opposition.But Manchin said he opposes using reconciliation to pass Biden's proposed infrastructure package.Biden's sweeping proposals in his infrastructure proposal also include $400 billion for in-home and community based care for the elderly and disabled as well as $100 billion for schools and child care facilities.U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "I think everyone acknowledges that we need significant increase in infrastructure. It's going to get down to what we call infrastructure."REPUBLICAN SENATOR SHELLY MOORE CAPUTO: "This is the largest infrastructure investment that Republicans have come forward with."But Republicans left out schools and eldercare in their trimmed-down $568 billion counteroffer introduced last week.Manchin said that while more money is needed for health and child care, it was hard to build public support for a massive bill that goes beyond what he called "traditional" infrastructure needs.

  • Darius Garland with a deep 3 vs the Washington Wizards

    Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a deep 3 vs the Washington Wizards, 04/25/2021

  • Man stabbed to death protecting teen, her mom in grocery store attack, Illinois cops say

    Police called him “a true hero.”

  • Biden news - live: Supreme Court takes up case to overturn US gun law as Trump Jr pushes fake burger claims

    Follow the latest in US politics as the Supreme Court takes on a case seeking to overturn gun laws