Man stabbed to death in San Jose’s 5th homicide of 2024

(KRON) — A man died at the hospital from stab wounds he got from an apparent fight on Tuesday, the San Jose Police Department said. Police ruled his death a homicide, making it San Jose’s fifth homicide of the year.

Around 4:31 p.m., officers responded to a hospital for reports of a stabbing victim who had been dropped off at the emergency room. The victim eventually died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said they discovered the stabbing incident happened in the area of Spring Stret and Taylor Street. At the scene, officers said it appeared the victim had been involved in a fight before being brought to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Varela and Detective Montoya at 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

