Man stabbed to death with screwdriver during domestic dispute in Fort Worth apartment

A 20-year-old man who died Friday morning after being stabbed to death with a screwdriver has been identified as Rudy Teigan, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Teigan was stabbed during a domestic dispute in a Fort Worth apartment late Thursday.

Fort Worth police provided no other details on Tuesday on the case or if anyone has been arrested.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a domestic disturbance call about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Enclave Circle at the Enclave at CityView Apartments.

A caller reported that her husband had stabbed her multiple times with a screwdriver, according to a police incident report.

Officers also received information that a second person had been stabbed with a screwdriver. The police incident report listed another 20-year-old man as a victim in the incident, but no details were released on his injuries.

Teigan was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he died early Friday, according to the medical examiner’s website.

He died from a stab wound to his abdomen and his death was ruled a homicide.