Man stabbed to death at Socorro supermarket over splash of water, prosecutor says

A man stabbed to death a 78-year-old man because he threw water at him during an altercation in a Socorro supermarket parking lot, a prosecutor alleges.

Cuauhtemoc Sanchez Espinoza, 40, who faces a murder charge, appeared in a teleconference bond hearing Thursday from the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

He is accused of fatally stabbing Rodolfo Gonzalez on Saturday morning, Jan. 29, in the parking lot of the Vista Quality Market, 10005 Alameda Ave. in Socorro.

Cuauhtemoc Sanchez Espinoza is accused of killing Rodolfo Gonzalez, 78, in a fight in a supermarket parking lot in Socorro on Jan. 29.

Gonzalez was dead on the ground next to a pickup with Sanchez Espinoza standing nearby when Socorro police arrived in response to a call of a fight in progress, according to a complaint affidavit filed by an El Paso County sheriff's detective.

Sanchez Espinoza had blood on his face, hands and shirt and told a police officer who handcuffed him, "I'm going to plead guilty," according to the affidavit.

Sanchez Espinoza later was interviewed by sheriff's homicide detectives with the Major Crimes Unit. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigates homicides outside the El Paso city limits.

The bloody stabbing death allegedly was sparked when the older man threw water on Sanchez Espinoza. A possible reason for the altercation has not been given.

"The defendant stated (to detectives) that the victim threw water at him and he wasn't going to allow that," Assistant District Attorney Michelle Hill said at the bond hearing. "The defendant said that he knew what he did was worse than what the victim did to him but that he didn't care if he got caught."

The affidavit stated that Gonzalez had multiple stab wounds to the left side of his neck, eye, face and right hand and died in the parking lot.

Sanchez Espinoza has no criminal history and has bipolar disorder, his lawyer, Daniel Anchondo, said at the online hearing seeking a bond reduction.

Sanchez Espinoza, who was born and raised in El Paso, is unemployed and lives with his mother on Isaiah Drive, about a mile from the supermarket, his lawyer said.

At the hearing, Magistrate Judge Linda Estrada refused to lower the $1 million bond, citing the nature of the crime and the safety of the community.

Gonzalez is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, according to an obituary.

