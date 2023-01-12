Man stabbed to death; suspect arrested in Dallas, police say

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing Thursday that left a man dead, the Dallas Police Department said.

Officers responded to a stabbing call around 2:25 a.m. in the 4800 block of Elsie Fay Heggins Street, where they found Johnnie Morgan, 52, suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Dallas police.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a hospital, where he died.

Jerry Massey, 34, was arrested and faces a murder charge in the homicide case, police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.