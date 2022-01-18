Man stabbed to death after trying to stop knife fight at 7-Eleven in Koreatown, Los Angeles

A Korean American man was killed trying to stop a knife fight that occurred at a 7-Eleven in Koreatown, Los Angeles.



The man witnessed a dispute leading to the knife fight and died after one of the suspects reportedly stabbed him when he attempted to break it up. His female companion, who suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, was brought to the hospital.



The Olympic patrol officers responded to a call at around 2 a.m. of Jan. 15 at 6th Street and Alexandria in Koreatown. While the suspects had fled the scene, LA Fire Department paramedics transported the victims to a local hospital, where the male victim died from his stab wound.



"Officers arrived and found the victim stabbed," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. "A dispute occurred, resulting in a fight. The victim tried to break up a fight when an unidentified male Hispanic, dark clothing, stabbed the victim. After the stabbing, two additional suspects hit and kicked the victim's companion causing injury."



The Olympic Officers and West Bureau Homicide served a search warrant on Saturday, which led to the arrest of the two men who beat the female victim. Suspects Josue Alegria and Damian Dehorney were booked for attempted murder.



On Jan. 16, the suspect accused of the stabbing death surrendered himself to the West Bureau Homicide. Jose Garibay was booked on suspicion of murder and is held on $2 million bail.



Featured Image via ABC7 (left)





