Man stabbed to death in village

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in a Surrey village.

The attack took place in Bishops Fox Way in West Molesey, near Hampton, on Saturday.

The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, where a "significant emergency services presence" remained.

Surrey Police said a 36-year old man, known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.