Man stabbed to death in west Modesto. His roommate was arrested after calling 911

A Modesto man was stabbed to death Thursday morning and his roommate was arrested, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing occurred at a home in the 1500 block of Victoria Drive, just east of Carpenter Road in west Modesto.

Sgt. Erich Layton said both the victim and the suspect called 911. The suspect left the home and called 911, telling a call taker he’d stabbed his roommate and that he would be at a business in the area.

Layton said the victim, an adult male whose name was not released by police, was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, 30-year-old Joseph Walkingelk, was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Layton said the two men were roommates but did not know if they were related. He also did not know what motivated the stabbing.

Walkingelk is being held without bail. He has not yet been charged by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.