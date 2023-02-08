Man stabbed during 7-Eleven robbery, Fort Worth police say

A man was stabbed during a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Wednesday morning, Fort Worth police said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers were dispatched to a local emergency room around 8:45 a.m. regarding a stabbing.

The police spokesperson did not have details of the victim’s injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in an unknown condition.

The robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven at 3700 Basswood Blvd., according to a police call log. It’s not clear whether the victim was an employee or a bystander.

There are no suspects in custody, police said.