A man was stabbed in the shoulder during a fight on a Brooklyn subway Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victim was arguing with a man believed to be in his 20s on an F train approaching the York St. station in Downtown Brooklyn just after 3:10 p.m., cops said.

Medics took the victim to NYU Langone Health-Cobble Hill in stable condition.

Cops were still looking for the stabber Tuesday night.