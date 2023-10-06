A transient man has been charged with strangulation and battery after a fight outside the Shalom Center this week during which the man he is accused of attacking stabbed him with a pocketknife.

The 33-year-old man who stabbed 39-year-old James Bell in the shoulder said he did so in self defense because Bell had him on the ground, choking him, and that he feared for his life.

The man tossed the knife into the grass across the street from the Shalom Center, in the 600 block of South Walnut Street, then walked several blocks to the Bloomington Police Department to report what had happened. He was not charged.

Bell faces two criminal charges from the incident: strangulation, a felony, and misdemeanor battery. The man he was in the fight with had abrasions to his neck that were inflicted when Bell pushed his forearm against the man's neck, impeding his breathing.

According to witnesses, the two men were standing in line at the Shalom Center, a day center for unhoused people, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday when Bell punched the man twice in the face when he asked for a cigarette.

A woman working at the courtesy desk broke up the fight and sent the two outside, where the melee continued in the grass and then moved across the street.

According to a BPD report, Bell initially responded he "choked him a little bit" when asked what happened, then said he had not been in a fight and that his injuries were accidentally self-inflicted.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Man stabbed during fight charged with strangulation and battery