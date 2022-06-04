Man stabbed during fight dies at hospital, Anchorage police say

Jun. 4—A 40-year-old Anchorage man is facing first-degree murder charges linked to a stabbing in downtown Anchorage early Friday, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Fourth Avenue at 1:34 a.m. for a reported stabbing, police wrote in a statement. Initial reports indicated that during a physical altercation between two men outside, one stabbed the other in the upper body.

The wounded man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital. A police update at 8:30 a.m. indicated he had died from his injuries.

Caleb E. Irwin has been charged in his death. Irwin was in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, with his first court appearance scheduled Friday afternoon.

Few details were available about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, including where it occurred. Police did not answer additional questions about the incident Friday morning but said it appeared to be an isolated event.

Fourth Avenue was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.