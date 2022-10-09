Man stabbed during fight in Paso Robles leaves ‘blood trail’ through downtown, police say

A 22-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in Paso Robles, leaving a “blood trail” through the downtown area, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Paso Robles police received a report of several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street around 11:56 p.m. Saturday, resulting in a possible stabbing, the agency said in a news release.

When officers arrived, there were “several people running from the location but no victim at the scene,” police said.

“Officers did locate a blood trail leading east on 13th Street and began following the trail,” police said in the release, eventually finding a man lying in the alleyway off 13th Street and Pine Street with “a single stab wound to his leg.”

“The victim was very intoxicated and was unable to provide information to PRPD Officers regarding who assaulted him or what had occurred,” the release said.

Police said the man, who was visiting from out of the area, was transported to a local hospital.

“Officers are still investigating and obtaining video surveillance of the area that could help with suspect identification,” police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. You can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 805-549-STOP.