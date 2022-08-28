Man stabbed during robbery at CTA Red Line station in the Loop, police say

A man was stabbed multiple times during a robbery on a CTA Red Line platform in the Loop early Sunday, police said.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., a group of four men approached a 44-year-old man who was standing on the Lake subway platform in the 100 block of North State Street.

One of the men then took out a “sharp object” and attacked the 44-year-old, stabbing him multiple times on the right side of his torso. The men then took his belongings and ran away.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the 44-year-old man to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made as of Sunday afternoon and Area 3 detectives are investigating, police said.

The stabbing took place the day after a woman was shot in the knee in the same block while riding a Red Line train, police said.

