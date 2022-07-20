Man stabbed during a robbery in south Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth police responded to a stabbing Wednesday morning after the victim arrived at a hospital by private vehicle, police said.

Officers arrived at the hospital about 1 a.m. and spoke with an adult male victim who suffered a stab wound to his rear hip, police said.

The victim told investigators he was at a park near the 3700 block of Lucy Lane in south Fort Worth when he was robbed and assaulted.

A suspect is not in custody and the Robbery Unit is investigating, police said.