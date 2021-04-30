Man stabbed during shovel attack

Apr. 29—A Crossville man known to law enforcement was flown to a regional trauma center Monday after he was stabbed with a sword while attacking a resident with a shovel, according to police reports.

Benjamin Journal Jackson, 22, described as homeless, was rushed from the scene of the incident to the helicopter pad at Cumberland Medical Center and flown to Erlanger Medical Center by LifeForce helicopter.

The resident, who was at home with two others when the incident took place, has not been charged in connection. A police report indicates the stabbing was a case of self-defense.

Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Hayes Dr. — a gravel road traveling a short distance east in the area of Pine Eden Baptist Church off Genesis Rd. — on a report of a man seriously injured from a stabbing.

Police quickly arrived on the scene and found Jackson, Alec Donovan, 21, 130 Hayes Dr., and two females identified as Hannah Jackson, 19, and Tina Hooks, 59, present, according to Ptl. Kaycee Peters' report.

While emergency responders treated Jackson, Donovan and the two women told investigators that Jackson "ran up to the porch of Mr. Donovan's residents wielding a spade ..."

The report continues that Jackson, for unknown reasons, started swinging the shovel despite repeated demands from Donovan that Jackson leave the property.

Donovan then grabbed a katana — a Japanese sword — that was beside the front door and started deflecting blows from shovel. Evidence at the scene backed up the report of the witnesses, Peters wrote.

The incident ended when Donovan thrust forward and the sword struck Jackson in the abdomen.

Peters wrote Jackson said that he was in fear for his life when he took the self-defense action.

A sword and the shovel were taken from the scene as evidence. Police detectives determined Donovan was defending himself in his home and a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon would be sought.

Jackson was admitted to the trauma section at Erlanger where he continued treatment for his wounds this week.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com