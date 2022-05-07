Man stabbed early Saturday morning, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a stabbing that left one man injured.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Union Avenue for a wounding just before 6 a.m. on May 7.

At 5:56 am, MPD responded to a wounding at 1331 Union regarding a male that was stabbed. The victim was xported to ROH critical. Responsible will be a tall black male wearing dark clothing. This an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 7, 2022

Police said a man was found stabbed and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, call 901-528-CASH with tips.

