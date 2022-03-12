Man who stabbed East Harlem McDonald’s worker identified

Detectives have identified the man who knifed a McDonald’s worker during a heated clash in the East Harlem eatery as a mentally ill homeless man from the area, police said Saturday.

Suspect Ezekiel Dunn, 28, was screaming at workers at the McDonald’s on Third Ave. near E. 117th St. around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday when the 31-year-old employee came out from the kitchen with a broom handle to protect his colleagues.

A brawl broke out and Dunn repeatedly stabbed his victim in the back and arm with a box cutter, cops said. He also slashed the victim in the face.

Medics rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was expected to recover.

The assault occurred around the corner from the Burger King on E. 116th St. and Lexington Ave. where worker Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, was fatally shot during a Jan. 9 holdup.

Accused gunman Winston Glynn, 30, a former employee of the Burger King, was later arrested and charged with murder, robbery, assault and weapons possession for the young woman’s slaying.

Dunn, who has been arrested for assault before and has a history of mental illness, was recorded on a surveillance camera running away from the scene. He’s believed to be homeless, police said.

Cops released the video of Dunn on Saturday. He’s described as dark skinned, about 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. At the time of the stabbing he was wearing a green jacket and a blue hat.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.