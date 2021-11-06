Man stabbed on Edgewood Street in Hartford early Saturday

A man in his 20s was stabbed multiple times on Edgewood Street Saturday morning, the result of an altercation at an after hours party at a private residence, Hartford Police say.

Police responded to the report of a stabbing at 5:44 a.m. Nov. 6 in the area of 156 Edgewood St. in Hartford. The victim was discovered to be conscious and alert, and was taken to be treated at a hospital.

The investigation is being handled by the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions. Anyone with information pertaining to the stabbing is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line, 860-722-TIPS.

