Man stabbed by ex-girlfriend’s new beau in Midtown fight: police

A man repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend’s former beau during a clash in Midtown, police said Wednesday.

The 21-year-old victim was on W. 41st St. near 10th Ave. about 9:50 p.m. on March 9 when he got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, which he only knew as “Ronnie,” police were told.

As the two started fighting, Ronnie pulled a knife and stabbed his rival repeatedly in the upper chest before running off to a shelter down the block from the stabbing.

Both Ronnie, who is believed to be 20, and his girlfriend disappeared as EMS arrived and rushed the ex to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and is expected to survive, cops said.

The wounded ex-boyfriend identified Ronnie as the stabber and found a photo of him, which was shared with police.

Cops on Wednesday released Ronnie’s picture in the hopes that someone knows where he’s hiding out.

Ronnie’s facing assault charges, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.