Man stabbed in the face in College Area; suspect at large

SAN DIEGO — A man was attacked by an armed suspect in the College East neighborhood Saturday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the 28-year-old victim was standing outside his apartment talking on the phone shortly after midnight prior to the incident. His resident was located on the 6500 block of Montezuma Road.

Police say he saw another man acting strange and swinging his arms around in the air. The man reportedly ran up to the victim without saying a word and stabbed him in the face with a knife.

The suspect then ran away in an unknown direction, SDPD explained. He’s described as a white man with long hair, no shirt, and dark pants.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

San Diego Police Eastern Division Detectives are investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

