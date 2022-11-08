Man stabbed after he finds girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend hiding in closet, Texas cops say

A “love triangle feud” exploded into violence at a Texas woman’s apartment overnight, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a 911 call from an apartment complex on 7900 block of West Military Drive, on the city’s west side, minutes after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 8, police said in a news release.

Earlier that night, the woman invited her ex-boyfriend over, police told TV station KABB. As they were spending time together her new boyfriend showed up, so she hid her ex in a closet.

But he didn’t stay hidden, police told KENS. At some point, the new boyfriend discovered him and a fight broke out.

During the struggle, the ex stabbed his romantic rival several times in the back, police said.

He ran from the scene and police are searching for him.

The boyfriend was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

An investigation is underway.

