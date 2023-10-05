Man stabbed at Folsom park during homeless altercation, police say. Investigation is ongoing

An apparently unhoused man was arrested by the Folsom Police Department on suspicion of stabbing another man multiple times during an altercation involving a group of homeless people in a park over the weekend. The man has since been released from custody, authorities said.

On Sunday night, a fracas broke out among a group of homeless people in Livermore Community Park, the Folsom Police Department wrote in a Facebook social media post. Detective Andrew Graham, a spokesperson for the department, declined to say how many people were in the group because the investigation is still ongoing.

Several calls from area residents reported the victim walking on Riley Street near Oak Avenue Parkway wearing blood-spattered clothes Monday morning, the Facebook post said.

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested initially on suspicion of stabbing a 57-year-old man who survived his injuries, was released from custody Wednesday, Sacramento County jail records show.

The 26-year-old was initially booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, kidnapping and robbery, said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi. The man hasn’t been criminally charged by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and was released from jail Wednesday. Inmates in California are generally released from jail if they haven’t been charged within 48 hours.

The 57-year-old victim, who police said didn’t have a permanent address in Folsom, has been released from the hospital, Graham said Wednesday.