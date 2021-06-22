Man stabbed in Frederick, suspect in custody

Jun. 22—A Tuesday morning stabbing in Frederick sent one victim to a shock trauma center, police say.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) deputies responded at about 3:15 a.m. to the Mattress Warehouse at 4949 New Design Road in the Ballenger Creek area of Frederick and found a man with multiple stab wounds, an FCSO news release reads.

The incident occurred in the parking lot outside Mattress Warehouse's corporate office and distribution center, according to Tracy Jones, vice president of marketing for the company.

A male suspect allegedly fled on foot. Deputies caught him within about 30 minutes in a nearby neighborhood, according to the release. The names of those involved were not immediately released.

Neither the suspect nor victim are employees of Mattress Warehouse, Jones said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said, though he did not specify what type of weapon. Wivell said he expected to send out an update shortly. The motive for the alleged stabbing is under investigation.

Maryland State Police flew the victim to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. As of 6 a.m., police said he was in "stable but serious condition."

The stabbing suspect is being held at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center pending further investigation.

"The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has secured and cleared the scene and our offices are now open," Jones wrote in an email. "We are confident in our existing security measures with our focus on the safety and well-being of our employees at all times."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-059697.

