Man stabbed in Fresno, suspect hides in bathroom, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed in Fresno Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just after 5:00 p.m., they responded to the 1100 block of South Pickford Avenue for a victim of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers say a man in his 30s was found suffering from a stab wound to his upper body. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they eventually learned the suspect involved fled to an apartment complex in the area near Kearney Boulevard and Merced Street.

Police say they observed the suspect lock himself in the bathroom where he refused to come out. After an hour and a half, the suspect peacefully surrendered to negotiators and was taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

