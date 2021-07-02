Man stabbed in Gary-New Duluth

Jul. 2—Duluth police responded to a stabbing Thursday afternoon in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood.

A man was found with "substantial stab wounds to his abdomen" shortly after 2:15 p.m. on the 100 block of West Gary Street, a news release from the Duluth Police Department said.

The man was transported to a hospital. The department said his condition was unknown as of late Thursday afternoon.

A suspect and victim know each other, but the suspect has not been located. Anyone with information about the person who allegedly stabbed the man is asked to call the violent crimes unit at 218-730-5050.

The police department did not share the names of the suspect and victim.