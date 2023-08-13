Man stabbed girlfriend to death during argument, police say

A Winder man fatally stabbed his girlfriend during an argument, police say.

On Friday just before 11 p.m., Winder police responded to a stabbing call in the 100 block of Bush Chapel Drive.

Police learned that Ralph Butler, 58, confronted his girlfriend, Yolanda Hammond, 50, about some items he claimed she had stolen from him.

As the couple argued, another man tried to intervene and he and Butler began to fight.

Butler struck the man, injuring the man’s head.

Police say Butler then continued to argue with Hammond and stabbed her repeatedly.

She died at the scene soon after police arrived.

The other man was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his head.

Butler ran from the scene immediately after the stabbing.

Police were able to locate him on Tanners Bridge Road in Bethlehem on Saturday at approximately 11:45 am.

Butler was taken into custody by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and is currently awaiting a bond hearing at the Barrow County Detention Center.

He is charged with murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

