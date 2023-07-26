Man who stabbed girlfriend's ex-boyfriend to death guilty of second-degree murder

A Daytona Beach man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend almost two years ago with a butcher knife in a fight over the woman faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday.

The jury only took 34 minutes to declare Joseph Williams, 26, guilty at the end of the two-day trial, said State Attorney's Office spokeswoman Haley Harrison.

Williams was convicted of stabbing the victim, Jeremy Davis, to death outside a store near the 200 block of Weaver Street at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2021, authorities said.

According to Daytona Beach police investigators, Williams and Davis were fighting over a woman, with whom Davis had a child when Williams stabbed him in the right side.

Police said Davis encountered Williams walking out of the store and they exchanged words and were about to fight but were separated by a witness.

The witness told police that Williams told Davis "You are just mad because I'm still with your baby mama," according to an arrest report.

Davis then went into the store to buy food. While the victim waited for his food, the witness said he saw Williams in the parking lot. Williams told the witness "Your friend is going to die today," the report noted.

When Davis came out of the store, he got into a fight with Williams. He swung at Williams but missed and that was when Williams pulled out the butcher knife and stabbed Davis, investigators said.

After seeing how profusely Davis was bleeding, Williams ran from the scene. Davis was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where he died, police said.

Another witness recorded the incident with a cell phone and provided video evidence to police, the report indicated.

Williams was on the run for several months but was eventually arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, Harrison said.

Harrison said Williams faces up to life in prison.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona man who fatally stabbed woman's ex-boyfriend guilty of murder