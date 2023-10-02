Man stabbed in head during robbery, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was stabbed in the head after an alleged robbery late Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 4 p.m. they responded to a disturbance at B Street and California Avenue where they found a man who had been stabbed twice in the head.

The victim told investigators that he was assaulted and robbed.

Officials say he was transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries to be treated.

Investigators are actively searching for the suspect involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.