Man stabbed in head after finding knife-wielding intruder in apartment, WA cops say

A 63-year-old knife-wielding intruder stabbed a man in the head at his Washington apartment, police said.

The intruder was carrying a 9-inch knife when he went to an apartment on June 22 in Mount Vernon, police said in a news release.

A 43-year-old woman answered the door and then ran into her apartment, police said.

Once the man was inside, a 31-year-old man who lived at the apartment confronted him, police said.

The 31-year-old was stabbed in the head while trying to fight for the knife from the intruder, police said.

Police were told by a caller that there was “blood everywhere and the suspect had a knife.”

The man lived at the same apartment complex and knew the pair before the stabbing, police said.

The 31-year-old’s head injuries were “significant” but non-life-threatening, police said. The man with the knife had non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Mount Vernon is about 28 miles south of Bellingham.

