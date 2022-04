A man was stabbed in the back of the head in an apparently unprovoked attack on a Lower Manhattan street early Sunday, police said.

The 36-year-old victim was walking along Broome St. near Crosby St. in Little Italy when someone stabbed him at about 2:50 a.m., cops said.

Medics took him to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The victim told police he didn’t know his attacker, cops said.