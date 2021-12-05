Man stabbed at Kewalo Basin

Dec. 5—Emergency Medical Services responded at 6 p.m. to an apparent stabbing at a park in the Kewalo Basin area.

EMS personnel found a man, possibly in his 50s, who was apparently stabbed in the upper torso.

EMS personnel transported the man to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Police said the suspect allegedly demanded food from a group eating at the park.

Members of the group offered food to the man, but said he needed to get his own plate, which triggered the stabbing, according to preliminary information from police.

Police said the group and the suspect all live at the park.

