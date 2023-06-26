A man was stabbed in Key West, and the suspect was arrested earlier on a knife charge

A Key West man was stabbed in the old Town section of Key West while walking his dog, according to police.

Wade Morgan was walking around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Fleming Street when a homeless man, identified by police as 24-year-old Zak Marley Zank, started asking him questions, Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.

Zank then stood up and stabbed Morgan with a knife he was holding, Crean said.

Morgan ran to his nearby house and his wife called 911. Paramedics flew him to Jackson South Medical Center, where as of Monday, he was recovering in stable condition, Crean said. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Key West police officers, using a search dog, found Zank near a dumpster at the Sunbeam Grocery Store on White Street. He was arrested on an attempted murder charge. As of Monday, he was being held on a $500,000 bond.

Zank was arrested earlier this month on a misdemeanor charge of improperly exhibiting a concealed weapon. According to the June 8 arrest report, Zank, again on Fleming Street, was waving an opened pocket knife at people as they walked by him.

A witness told police Zank “looks very disturbed and dangerous threatening everyone,” according to the report.

In addition to the pocket knife Zank was holding when police arrived, officers searched his backpack and found two hunting knives — one with a 6 1/2-inch blade and the other with a 5 1/2-inch blade, the report states.