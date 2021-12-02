Man stabbed, kids taken after ex-girlfriend barges into home with strangers, GA cops say

Three children are safe and their father is recovering after a violent break-in at their Atlanta area home, Georgia authorities say.

Cobb County police responded to reports of a stabbing at a home in Mableton on Wednesday, Dec. 1, according to a news release. Inside officers found 31-year-old Danny Bernal suffering from multiple “sharp force trauma injuries.”

Bernal told police that his ex-girlfriend and several masked men barged into his home, stabbed him and left with his three children.

All three were found unharmed after officers tracked them down Thursday, Dec. 2, at a Super 8 Motel in Decatur, a city about 21 miles east, police said.

Bernal’s ex-girlfriend, who wasn’t named, and three men were questioned by police detectives, according to the release. Police did not say if the woman and men are being investigated as suspects in the incident.

Mableton is about 14 miles northwest of Atlanta.

