Man stabbed, killed at home in Chippewa Falls on Saturday

May 14—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigation a death Saturday at a home in the 300 block of W. Willow Street, after receiving a call for a report of a domestic abuse incident.

The call for service came at 5:51 a.m. Saturday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the 29-year-old male was located lying outside the residence.

"Officers could see that he was critically injured with what appeared to be a knife wound," Kelm wrote in a press release Saturday afternoon. "Police and EMS attempted life-saving measures and the male was transported by ambulance from the scene. A short time later, officers learned that the male had died."

Officers secured the scene and began their investigation. Police vehicles blocked Willow Street on either side of the home.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that there was a violent physical altercation which resulted in facial injuries to the female," Kelm wrote. "The female reported she feared for her life. She told investigators she picked up a knife and attempted to flee the residence. Evidence on scene indicates that the critical injury to the male occurred near the exit of the residence. Officers have interviewed everyone believed to be involved in this incident.

Kelm said the man and woman have a "history of domestic violence." Both persons are Chippewa Falls residents. Kelm said he does not believe there is danger to the general public at this time.

"We have conferred with the District Attorney's office and this matter is an active investigation and criminal charges may be sought pending further investigation," Kelm wrote. "This is a very serious matter and our officers will complete an exhaustive and thorough investigation."

Names of the involved parties are not being released due to the active nature of this investigation and pending notification of the family, Kelm said. He anticipates more information will be released in the future.