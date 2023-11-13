Man stabbed, killed inside building in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said a man was stabbed and killed inside a building Sunday afternoon.

Police said that at about 4:25 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing at the 2700 block of Dewitt Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old man dead inside the building.

APD had a suspect in custody.

APD asked that anyone with any information call Detective Matthew Kramarik at 703-746-6650, email Matthew.Kramarik@Alexandriava.gov or call the non-emergency line at 703-746-4444.

