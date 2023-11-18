Man stabbed, killed near Costco in north Fresno. A woman fled with suspect, cops say

A man in his 30s was fatally stabbed Friday night in north in Fresno.

Fresno police responded around 7:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile store parking lot near the area of Blackstone and Herndon avenues, and in proximity of the Costco.

Lt. Robert Dewey said the officers located a man who was stabbed twice in the midsection.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he soon after died.

Dewey said the man believed to be responsible for the stabbing fled on a bicycle going northbound and was spotted leaving with a woman who also was riding a bike.

Police learned the victim and suspect got into a fight prior to the stabbing. It was not immediately known what the two were fighting about.

Officers had two witnesses and were searching for any surveillance footage to further understand what all occurred.