A man was stabbed and killed Saturday night in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to an injured person calling for help in the area of North 32nd and East Roosevelt streets. When police arrived to the area of the incident, they found Milton Gonzales, 33, who was suffering from a stab wound, police said a news release.

Gonzales was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said in the news release.

Detectives later responded to the area of the incident and are seeking any information that would help identify the suspect involved in the fatal stabbing, police said in the news release.

Police advised anyone with information regarding the identification of the suspect who stabbed and killed Gonzalez to call as a silent witness at 480-Witness or 480-Testigo.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man stabbed, killed in Phoenix; suspect unknown