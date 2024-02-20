Man stabbed at LA Fitness in dispute over leg press, cops say. ‘Who else wants some?’

A 69-year-old stabbed a man at an LA Fitness in a dispute over workout equipment, according to Texas police and news reports.

Austin police said the suspect, identified in media reports as John Makinson, was arrested behind the building following the Friday, Feb. 16, incident at the fitness center. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

A man waiting to use the leg press machine Makinson was using said Makinson “told him to find something else to do,” according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE.

The victim was eventually able to use the machine, and he later came upon Makinson near the locker room, according to KVUE.

Makinson chased the victim and stabbed him in the butt with a folding knife that was 4 to 6 inches long, KEYE reported, citing police.

Police said in a news briefing posted by KVUE that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Who else wants some?” Makinson yelled at other people in the gym who were trying to protect the victim, police said, according to KTBC.

He fled on foot, and officers found him behind the building with the description given by the victim and witnesses, police said in the briefing.

“I just got out of prison for this,” he told an arresting officer, KTBC reported.

In 2012, Makinson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was ordered to serve a 10-year prison sentence, court records show.

Makinson was jailed on a $50,000 bond, jail records show.

