Man stabbed at least 30 times in Las Vegas parking lot in ‘beef over money,’ cops say

A man accused of stabbing another man at least 30 times in a Nevada parking lot has been arrested, police told news outlets.

Dylan Ihmels allegedly stabbed a man between 30 and 40 times in a fight-turned-stabbing incident in Las Vegas, police told KSNV.

Officials arrived at the Main Street Station parking lot on Aug. 13 and found “one man with blood on his face” and another “bleeding from both his arms” and stomach, according to a police report obtained by FOX 5.

When cops asked Ihmels how the fight started he told them it began as “beef over money,” KLAS reported.

The incident began as a verbal argument until the two men fell to the ground and “Ihmell began stabbing” the man, police said, according to KSNV.

Hotel security guards separated the men, KLAS reported. Ihmel was taken to a local hospital for cuts on his cheek, elbow and knee, the police report obtained by the outlet stated.

The condition of the other man is unknown at this time.

McClatchy News reached out to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for more information on Aug. 17 and is awaiting a response.

Ihmels, 25, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to online jail records.

Domino’s worker hospitalized after road rage leads to parking lot fight, NJ cops say

‘I am a murderer.’ 20-year-old kills dad in fight over marijuana, Illinois cops say

Referee stops game because of rough play. Then she was beaten, Indiana officials say