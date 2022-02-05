Man stabbed in leg during Bronx attack dies

An ex-con stabbed in the leg during a blitzkrieg attack in late January outside a Bronx NYCHA complex has died of his wound, cops said Saturday.

Cops were called to the Eastchester Gardens Houses on Adee Ave. in Laconia about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 23 and found Bilroy Jackson, 42, collapsed on the sidewalk, suffering a deep stab wound to his left leg.

Witnesses told police Jackson was standing outside the NYCHA complex when a heavyset black man ran up to him and jammed a knife into in his leg. The suspect jumped into an awaiting car that sped off, cops said.

Jackson was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he died Friday, cops said. The city’s Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Jackson lived about eight blocks from the NYCHA complex. It wasn’t immediately clear why he was there and what led up to the attack.

No arrests have been made.

Jackson has an extensive criminal record and did three stints in prison stretching back to 2003 for attempted robbery, attempted burglary, and drunk driving, court records show.