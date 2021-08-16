Man stabbed at Los Angeles anti-vax rally

Protesters were with American flags and Trump memorabilia (AFP via Getty Images)

A man in Los Angeles who was stabbed in an anti-vaccination protest has been released from hospital, police have said.

The man was stabbed after a fight erupted outside LA City Hall between anti-vaccination demonstrators and counter protesters. A news reporter was also kicked during the scuffle which took place on Saturday.

The man, who was apparently part of the anti-mask protesters, was found bleeding and collapsed in the intersection.

Police on the scene said that the person had been stabbed, and he was later taken to hospital by paramedics.

As yet, the victim has not been publicly identified and there has been no information given as to the extent of his injury, said the Los Angeles Times.

The rally consisted of several hundred people who were seen holding American flags and Trump memorabilia, brandishing signs which called for “medical freedom.”

As the protest went on, counterprotesters gathered nearby before things turned violent, mace was sprayed at protesters and death-threats were screamed.

It was not immediately clear how the fight broke out, with both sides blaming the other for the disruption.

No arrests have been reported in connection to the stabbing, or in the attack on the news reporter Frank Stoltze, said Los Angeles police officer Mike Lopez.

Mr Stoltze, who was trying to conduct an interview, was kicked by at least one man.

He later tweeted: “Something happened to me today that’s never happened in 30 yrs of reporting. In LA. â¦@LAist. I was shoved, kicked and my eyeglasses were ripped off of my face by a group of guys at a protest - outside City Hall during an anti-vax Recall â¦@GavinNewsom Pro Trump rally.”

He added that he is in good condition.

Elected officials condemned the violence and the protest against Covid-19 vaccinations.

City Council President Nury Martinez said in a statement: “Not wearing a mask and being anti-vax isn’t patriotism — it’s stupidity.

“We have to be able to have differences of opinions without resorting to violence. Attacking counter-protesters and journalists has no place in a democracy and certainly no place in Los Angeles.”