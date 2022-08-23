Man stabbed on Manhattan subway train trying to stop stranger from harassing straphangers

A 27-year-old man was stabbed by a stranger on a Manhattan subway train while trying to stop the attacker from harassing other straphangers, police sources said Tuesday.

The victim, cut in the abdomen with a black pocket knife, is in stable condition at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell.

He was riding a downtown D train when the attacker began hassling people as the train approached the Rockefeller Center station. The victim spoke up, sparking an argument with the assailant, who stabbed him in the torso.

Cops released surveillance footage Tuesday of the suspect exiting a turnstile and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.