Man stabbed on Manhattan train; attackers jump to tracks to escape

A man was stabbed on a Manhattan subway train on Monday and his attackers jumped to the tracks to flee the station.

The 30-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 2 train rumbling toward the 116th St. station in Harlem when three men approached him around 4:50 p.m., police said.

As the men and the victim argued, the trio began kicking and punching him. During the fracas, the man was stabbed three times in his buttocks and leg, cops said.

The attackers took off, running the length of the train away from the car they left the bleeding victim in.

“They stabbed him on the train then ran down until they found a locked door,” said a witness who did not want to be named. “Then they jumped down onto the tracks and ran to the other side.”

As the men cut across the tracks to the northbound platform and took off on the street level, the wounded man staggered off the train and collapsed.

“He was down on his side bleeding a lot holding himself,” the witness said. “He was saying, ‘Call the police! Call the police!’”

Medics rushed the man to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was expected to recover.

Police are still searching for the men who attacked him.