Man stabbed at Marietta's Shady Grove Baptist

Jul. 25—A man was stabbed twice at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Marietta and rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Marietta police confirmed the man, whose name was not immediately available, had been stabbed by another unnamed man after a dispute outside the church at 1654 Bells Ferry Road.

The victim was "conscious, alert, and breathing" when he was taken to the hospital, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy. The man was described as an "affiliate" of the church by police, but his precise relationship to the church was not immediately clear.

The suspect has been taken into custody and the investigation remained ongoing as of 4:30 p.m.