Man stabbed on Metro platform in downtown Los Angeles

A search is underway in downtown Los Angeles where a male suspect allegedly stabbed a person on a Metro train platform at Pershing Square and then fled the scene on Thursday.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of the stabbing at the station, located near the intersection of 5th and Hill streets.

At the scene, authorities requested a canopy and crime scene tape. The victim is an approximately 30-year-old male, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It is unclear what condition the victim is in, but authorities said so far, no one has been taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect, described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with black hair, black clothing and a black backpack, was last seen on the stairs of the platform and was armed with a knife that has not been recovered.

Commuters on Metro’s B Line train are unable to get off at the Pershing Square station due to the active investigation and crime scene, Metro said. It is unclear how long the delay will last.

