Man stabbed on Midtown Manhattan street by stranger yelling anti-Turkish remarks

A man walking in Midtown Manhattan was stabbed in the chest by a stranger yelling anti-Turkish remarks, police said Sunday.

The 24-year-old victim is expected to recover. He was walking near W. 44th St. and Ninth Ave. in Midtown when the attacker plunged a sharp object into his chest about 12:15 a.m. Friday.

The stabber made “anti-nationality remarks” during the unprovoked attack, cops said.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker ran off uptown on 10th Ave. and has not been caught, cops said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.